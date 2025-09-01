Standout Strikes | USL League One Goal of the Week: Week 26 Nominees
Published on September 1, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
Stellar strikes highlighted a busy Week 26 in USL League One! Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL League One Fans' Choice Goal of the Week, presented by SELECT, below. Voting runs through Thursday, Aug. 28 at 12 p.m. ET.
