Stand-Up Comedian Preacher Lawson to Perform at Four Winds Field May 10

SOUTH BEND, IN - Four Winds Field has hosted baseball games, movie nights, worship services, and graduations over the last twelve months. This coming May, you can add stand-up comedy to that list.

Comedian Preacher Lawson will perform from home plate on Monday, May 10. Gates open at 7:00 p.m. and the show will begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET on Monday, March 29.

General admission tickets are $30, and fans will be allowed to sit anywhere between sections 105 and 114. A limited number of VIP tables (four seats per table) will be available on the field to watch the performance. A VIP seat is $50 per ticket and all four seats must be purchased. Tickets will be available at the South Bend Cubs Box Office, by calling (574) 235-9988, or online at SouthBendCubs.com.

Preacher Lawson was born In Portland, OR, but raised most of his adolescence in Memphis, TN. He moved 20 times before the age of 10, but if you asked him what city he's from he'd say Orlando, FL because that's where he grew as a comedian.

Preacher is best known for his appearance on season 12 of NBC's hit series, AMERICA'S GOT TALENT (2017) where he made it to the final rounds. Based off his stellar performance in season 12 Preacher was invited to compete on AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS (2019) and BRITAN'S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS (2019) where he advanced to the finale after he received the most votes from the fans. Preacher was the host of the Facebook Watch series WORLD'S MOST AMAZING DOGS (2019) with George Lopez and Lisa Vanderpump and has built a following on YouTube of over 500,000 subscribers.

In 2019 Preacher shot his first stand-up special which premiered on BET+ and continues to perform at sold-out venues around the country. Currently, Preacher can be seen starring in the NBC series CONNECTING and as a judge on the new Nickelodeon competition show UNLEASHED!

