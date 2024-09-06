Sports stats



B.C. Lions

Stanback Completes 38-Yard House Call against Former Team: CFL

September 6, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
In his return to Montreal, William Stanback extends the Lions' lead in the third quarter.
