Stanback Completes 38-Yard House Call against Former Team: CFL

September 6, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







In his return to Montreal, William Stanback extends the Lions' lead in the third quarter.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.