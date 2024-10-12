Sports stats



Stamps Get Back-To-Back TD's and Even the Score: CFL

October 12, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
After trailing the whole game, the Calgary Stampeders find life in the fourth quarter, snagging back-to-back TD's and putting themselves back in the Battle of Alberta.
