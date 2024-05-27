Stampeders Sign D-Lineman Bristol
May 27, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Jacques Bristol and released American defensive back Carlins Platel.
Jacques Bristol
(pronounced juh-KWEZ BRISS-tull)
Defensive lineman
College: Central Michigan
Height: 5.11
Weight: 284
Born: Dec. 5, 2000
Birthplace: Sarasota, FL
American
Bristol recently attended rookie mini-camp with the National Football League's Pittsburgh Steelers.
In 2023, he earned second-team all-Mid-American Conference honours at Central Michigan University after recording 44 tackles including eight tackles for loss, four sacks and one fumble recovery in 12 games for the Chippewas.
In 57 career games over five years at Central Michigan, Bristol amassed 144 tackles including 28 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and six passes defended.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from May 27, 2024
- Lions Open Upper Bowl Seating for Concert Kickoff on June 15 - B.C. Lions
- Argos Ink QB John Matocha - Toronto Argonauts
- Grammy and Emmy Award-Winning Artist Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson Headlines Third Annual Concert Kickoff - B.C. Lions
- Ticats Add Ménard, Patmon and Constantinou to Roster - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- BC Lions Release Eight - B.C. Lions
- Stampeders Sign D-Lineman Bristol - Calgary Stampeders
- Blue Bombers Release Two - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.