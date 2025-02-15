Stampeders Mourn Death of Al Valdes

February 15, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







It is with great sadness the Calgary Stampeders learn of the death on Wednesday of Al Valdes, who was a member of the Red and White from 1956 to 1958. He was 89.

Calgary born and raised, Valdes played halfback and was the Stampeders' leading rusher and nominee for the Canadian Football League's Most Outstanding Canadian award in 1957. He played a total of 32 games for his hometown team and rushed for 607 yards and three touchdowns while adding 15 catches for 96 yards.

Prior to joining the Stampeders, Valdes was a standout at Crescent Heights High School and starred in junior football with the Calgary Bronks.

After his retirement from football in 1959, remained involved in the sport including service on the Stampeders' alumni association, a stint as coach of the Mount Royal College Cougars from 1960-62 and 13 years as a bantam coach. Valdes is on the Calgary bantam football Wall of Honor at Shouldice Park.

Valdes also coached in hockey, soccer, baseball and flag football and owned and raced trotting horses at Stampede Park. His post-football working career included 25 years in the oil industry followed by more than two decades as a financial advisor.

Valdes is survived by his wife Faylene, daughters, Vanessa and Susan, son Ray, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from February 15, 2025

Stampeders Mourn Death of Al Valdes - Calgary Stampeders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.