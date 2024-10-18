Stampeders Capitalize on An Interception Right Before the End of the First Half: CFL

October 18, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







Tre Roberson takes it to the house to give the Calgary Stampeders life.

