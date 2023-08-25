Staine Stymies Stockton's Bats, While Middle of Fresno Lineup Delivers in 4-1 Victory Thursday

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (70-47, 34-17) wore out the Stockton Ports (43-74, 18-33) 4-1 Thursday evening from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies improved to 34-17 (.667) in the second half, 37-18 (.673) in their last 55 games and 47-21 (.691) in their last 68 contests. Fresno moved to 36-5 when allowing three runs or fewer (23-1 at home), 48-11 when scoring first (23-2 at home) and 14-6 on Thursdays (8-2 at home). The Grizzlies hold a four-game lead over the Modesto Nuts in the second half standings with 15 contests to go (six versus Modesto).

For the second straight night, the Grizzlies pitching staff held the Ports to one run. Starter Connor Staine (9-5, win) was the storyline, striking out a career-high eight over six sensational frames (tied professional-best). Staine allowed one unearned run on five hits and no walks, while retiring the final eight batters he faced. Fresno has won nine of Staine's last 11 starts. Carson Skipper (hold, 12) chucked a 1-2-3 inning, punching out one. Skipper has 10 straight scoreless appearances, dating back to July 22 (10.2 IP, 6 H, 1 BB, 11 K). Braxton Hyde (hold, 4) tossed a clean eighth, fanning one. Zach Agnos wrapped up the victory with his Minor League-leading 24th save of the season. Agnos is now tied for third all-time in Grizzlies single-season saves (Jeff Darwin, 1998 and Manny Aybar, 2002). Up next for Agnos is James Hoyt (2nd all-time), who had 29 saves in 2016. The quartet of arms combined for no walks and 11 whiffs.

Fresno's offense notched four runs on nine hits, all singles. Batters 3-5 in the Grizzlies lineup went 8-for-12 with all three RBI and two runs scored. Bryant Betancourt recorded a career-high three hits and waltzed home once. Kyle Karros provided a pair of hits and RBI, both firsts with Fresno. Andy Perez tied a season-best with three hits, one RBI, one run and one stolen base. Dyan Jorge mustered a walk, swiped a bag and yielded a run. Cole Carrigg relished a hit and run in the triumph.

Stockton righty Luis Carrasco (4-7) suffered the loss after five innings of three-run ball (two earned). Carrasco permitted six hits and one walk while striking out five. Franyelson Rodriguez amazed for two shutout frames of relief. Henry Bolte collected two hits and the lone run. Jonah Cox brought home Bolte with a single in the fourth. Bjay Cooke spanked two singles and Angel Arevalo ripped a triple. The squads are back to battle tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- Grizzlies Pitching (9.0 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 11 K)

- SS Andy Perez (3-4, RBI, R, SB)

- 3B Kyle Karros (2-4, 2 RBI)

- 1B Bryant Betancourt (3-4, R)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- RF Henry Bolte (2-4, R)

- LF Jonah Cox (1-4, RBI, 2 SB)

- 3B Bjay Cooke (2-3, CS)

- 2B Angel Arevalo (1-3, 3B)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Friday August 25 Stockton

Ports

(Home) Stockton RHP Luis Morales (0-3, 2.92) vs. Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (3-4, 4.69) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

The Grizzlies improved to 2-2 when wearing their Tacos jerseys.

Grizzlies broadcaster Stephen Rice had a baseball land in his lap after a bounce from the second level. Kody Huff was batting in the bottom of the fourth.

