Staff Spotlight Featuring Vince Marcucci, Assistant General Manager

April 10, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release





Vince Marcucci, Assistant General Manager | Birthday: December 28th | Hometown: Woodstown, NJ

Marcucci enters his second season with Kannapolis after joining the organization as the Assistant General Manager in October of 2018. The 2020 season with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers will be his ninth season working in Minor League Baseball. Marcucci plays a major role in handling team sponsorships and ticket sales. Prior to joining Kannapolis, he spent three seasons with the Wilmington Blue Rocks and four seasons with the Trenton Thunder. Marcucci was the Director of Corporate and Community Affairs with the Thunder and served as the Executive Director of Trenton Thunder Charities. Marcucci is a graduate of West Virginia University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management and minor in Sports and Exercise Psychology. A native of Woodstown, New Jersey, Marcucci is now a proud new resident of Kannapolis, North Carolina with his very talented fiancé, Sarah.

What's your claim to fame?

I was interviewed by the news during College GameDay when WVU played LSU in 2012 and got to sit the Coke Zero Fan Zone during the taping of the show.

What is something special about the place where you grew up?

My hometown has the Oldest Weekly Running Rodeo in the USA. Cowtown Rodeo started in 1929 and to the disbelief of many, it is in New Jersey.

What are you looking forward to in the coming months?

BASEBALL! Also, getting married just in case my fiancée, Sarah is reading this!

Who inspires you to be better?

My Mom, she has been through so much in her life and all of the sacrifices she has made m=for me and my family drive me to be the best that I can be!

What's one thing most people don't know about you?

I love to cook and do projects- I probably watch way too many HGTV and Food Network shows.

What's something-big or small-that you're really bad at?

Dancing- Not really bad, Terrible!

What's the best way to start the day?

Any day that starts with brunch is the best kind of day. So the best way to start the day is brunch!

Why did you decide to work in baseball?

I have always loved sports and I realized how impactful a sports organization can be in the communities that they serve!

What would be your walk-up song?

1, 2 Many- Luke Combs

When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A Marine Biologist

What's your most used emoji?

ð

What is your favorite quote?

What we do in life, echoes in eternity! -Maximus Decimus Meridius

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 10, 2020

Staff Spotlight Featuring Vince Marcucci, Assistant General Manager - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.