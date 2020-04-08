Staff Spotlight Featuring Mike Wolf, Director of Stadium Operations

Mike Wolf, Director of Stadium Operations | Birthday: June 20th | Hometown: Kendall Park, NJ

A native of New Jersey, Mike has been with the Intimidators/Cannon Ballers since 2016 after working as a Ticket Account Executive at the University of Akron after graduating from college. He graduated from York College of Pennsylvania in 2014 with a degree in Sport Management. He previously interned with the Philadelphia Eagles and Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. He is engaged to his lovely fiancé, Laura, and the two are set to be married in October 2020. After wearing many hats over the last few seasons, Wolf will now strictly focus on stadium operations, handling the upkeep of the new Atrium Health Ballpark.

What's the farthest you've ever lived from home?

After I finished college, I worked at the University of Akron for close to two years. That means that I was 6 hours from New Jersey (where I grew up) and 9 hours from where my parents move to in Columbia, SC.

Where is the most relaxing place you've ever been to?

Bryson City, NC in the mountains with Laura in November of 2019. The mountains are very tranquil and calming, which was a relief from the craziness of our rebranding process. Although Laura and I were active and adventurous during the day, we relaxed at night. Our rental home was on top of a mountain peak with no neighbor in sight.

What are you looking forward to in the coming months?

Laura Evans and I are getting married on October 18th, 2020!

Why did you decide to work in baseball?

My dad raised me to play baseball from a young age, and my mom groomed me to be a devoted New York Mets fan. I played baseball until I was done with high school, but always at the recreational level. I've always had a passion for sports in general, but a specific love for baseball. When the opportunity to work for the then-Intimidators came up in 2016, I knew it was the best fit for me!

Who inspires you to be better?

My parents, collectively. My dad inspires me to be a better man and to learn new crafts, while my mom inspires me to be respectful and to enjoy life to the fullest.

What's the last book you read?

Star Wars: Thrawn by Timothy Zahn

What's one thing most people don't know about you?

I am a huge video game and history nerd. Before Laura moved in, I played video games for 4+ hours a weekday, longer on the weekends. I still play a good amount, but not as much; however, I've gotten Laura to play some co-op and versus games such as Overcooked and Fifa! I also love history, and would have studied that if I did not go the Sport Management route. I read a good amount of history books and watch historical TV series, always trying to learn more about the past.

What's something-big or small-that you're really bad at?

I am a really, really, really sore loser. When Laura and I are playing games or competing in a sport (tennis, basketball, etc.), I am not fun to be around when I lose unfortunately.

What's your favorite breakfast cereal?

I HATE cereal! I am a texture-based eater, and when milk mixes with cereal, the smell alone makes me nauseous.

If you weren't working in baseball what would be your other career path?

If I did not work in sports in general, I always have had a fascination for history, so I would have went that route. What specific profession, no clue! But history-focused for sure.

