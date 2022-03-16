St-Pierre Returns from Trois-Rivières

March 16, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that D Eliott St-Pierre has returned from Trois-Rivières Lions (ECHL).

St-Pierre appeared in 11 games for the Lions during his call-up while earning one assist.

Prior to his call-up, Eliott played in 22 games for the Havoc and had two assists.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.