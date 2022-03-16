St-Pierre Returns from Trois-Rivières
March 16, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that D Eliott St-Pierre has returned from Trois-Rivières Lions (ECHL).
St-Pierre appeared in 11 games for the Lions during his call-up while earning one assist.
Prior to his call-up, Eliott played in 22 games for the Havoc and had two assists.
Check out the Huntsville Havoc Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2022
- St-Pierre Returns from Trois-Rivières - Huntsville Havoc
- Rivermen Sign Robert Holyoke and Charlie Pelnik - Peoria Rivermen
- Bulls in Playoff Contention - Birmingham Bulls
- Evansville's Feasey, Dunn Named Warrior Hockey Co-Players of the Week - SPHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Huntsville Havoc Stories
- St-Pierre Returns from Trois-Rivières
- Roo Signs on with Havoc
- #1 Havoc vs #2 Peoria this Weekend at the VBC
- Havoc Dominate Bobcats
- Powell Returns from Call Up