St. Paul Saints Develop COVID-19 Readiness Plan for CHS Field

In anticipation of the 2020 season the St. Paul Saints have developed an extensive COVID-19 Readiness Plan which sets forth best practices and new standard operating procedures that the team believes are necessary for CHS Field to open when permitted. This detailed plan follows the journeys of fans, employees, and on-field personnel from the moment they arrive at the ballpark until the moment they leave. It addresses social distancing protocols throughout the facility and details enhanced cleaning and sanitization practices for before, during and after events. The attached document provides a summation of these practices and procedures.

The plan adheres to current guidelines as provided by the CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health. In an effort to develop a comprehensive and effective plan based on present day guidelines, the Saints sought input from their partners at Regions Hospital and the City of St. Paul and will update and modify as appropriate.

1. GENERAL STATEMENT

On behalf of the St. Paul Saints, member of the American Association of Independent Baseball, the practices identified below represent practical best efforts to proactively invest and keep our community safe when attending functions, events and games at CHS Field, in preparation for the 2020 season. The outlined steps and initiatives are intended to preserve the safety of staff, players, fans, and guests.

The Saints will continue to follow the guidance of national, state and local agencies, as well as the directives of the American Association, to develop these policies and to determine the appropriate time for hosting events of various scopes at CHS Field. The input of local and regional medical and health partners will also play a significant role in informing the below policies.

2. CASHLESS PAYMENT

A. The Saints will work toward operating cashless facilities, including in the areas of parking, food/

beverage, ticketing, and merchandise. This will limit direct contact between employees and guests.

3. BALLPARK SANITATION

A. Increased regularity and scope of washdowns and cleanings.

B. The Saints to consider disinfectant-spraying for no-wipe cleaning of ballpark surfaces.

C. Added hand sanitizing stations for public and employee use around the ballpark.

D. The Saints to consider the addition of ionizers and/or disinfectant foggers in enclosed ballpark areas.

4. SOCIALLY DISTANT SEATING

A. The Saints will re-create its existing facility seating manifest to allow for proper distancing, thus decreasing overall ballpark capacity.

B. Rows and seats will remain vacant to maintain proper distancing between familial parties.

C. Group and hospitality areas will operate with reduced capacity to promote proper distancing.

5. STAFFING POLICIES

A. Temperature check for all part-time, full-time, contracted third-party staff members, and interns prior to entering the ballpark.

B. All fan-facing staff members shall be required to wear protective gloves and masks, as necessitated by current guidelines and best practices policies.

C. Staff will be instructed to make the following changes to fan-facing interactions, without limitation:

I. Prohibit handshaking and physical contact with guests and other employees.

II. Employees will be required to wear protective gloves and masks when handing items to fans.

III. Prior to the start of each shift, and continuing when appropriate, employees will be required to wash their hands and put on a new pair of gloves.

D. Ongoing training to educate staff on new, updated guidelines and procedures.

6. CLUBHOUSE & ON-FIELD PERSONNEL

A. In order to ensure all players are placed in the safest conditions the clubs will work with the American Association and its member teams to implement the following standards:

I. Increased cleanliness in the home and visiting clubhouses.

II. Additional restrictions on clubhouse access - media and front office staff are likely to be prohibited.

III. Buffet-style food service will be discontinued and all utensils must be pre-packaged.

IV. Limitations on the use of commonly "spit" items, including, but not limited to seeds, gum and peanuts.

B. The Saints will follow the guidance of American Association regarding player and on-field personnel health and safety, including travel, fan/media interaction, dugouts, etc.

7. CHS FIELD ENTRY / EXIT

A. All patrons will be subject to health screenings prior to entry.

B. The Saints will work with local law enforcement to encourage proper distancing upon entry, including, without limitation, walkways and sidewalks leading to ballpark entrances.

C. Stanchions and/or spacing markers will promote proper distancing between customers waiting in lines.

D. Additional gates (where applicable) will be utilized to create more space amongst customers entering the ballpark.

E. Security wanding that places employees within 6 feet of customers will be replaced by new security protocols.

8. TICKET PURCHASE / SERVICING

A. Select ticket windows will be closed to ensure proper distancing between patrons.

B. As a general practice, no tickets will be printed and handed on-site. Instead, box office personnel will email tickets to a customer's device.

C. Stanchions and/or spacing markers will promote proper distancing between customers waiting in lines.

D. Season ticket and group/hospitality customers will have the option of contactless ticket distribution; all subsequent exchanges or additional ticket requests will be conducted electronically.

9. FAN EXPERIENCE

A. Kids Zone

I. The Saints will not operate traditional kids zone attractions such as bounce houses.

II. Other attractions that allow for proper distancing will be subject to heightened safety standards, including disinfecting between users and proper distancing while waiting in line.

B. Concourse Flow

I. Concourses will be separated to create defined traffic flow (e.g. each side of the concourse is one-way-only traffic) and to keep proper distancing.

II. Stanchions and/or spacing markers will promote proper distancing between customers waiting in lines on the main concourse.

III. In the event of rainstorms, or other situations requiring customers to find cover, the Saints will expand access to covered areas to ensure proper distancing.

C. Restrooms

I. Doors will be propped open to encourage touchless entry/exit.

II. Restrooms will be sanitized frequently with disinfectant along all surfaces and an enzyme solution will be applied to all surfaces at the conclusion of each homestand.

III. The Saints shall work in conjunction with its various partners to evaluate touchless enhancements, including motion-sensor dispensers and flush valves.

IV.

Every other sink and urinal stations will be disabled to allow for proper distancing.

D. Team Store

I. The Saints shall limit the number of people allowed inside the team store based on current social distancing guidelines.

II. Stanchions and/or spacing markers will promote proper distancing between customers waiting in line and walking through the store.

E.

Promotions/On-Field Activities

I. Autograph sessions with players will not be permitted.

II. Players will not be permitted to throw baseballs or other items into seating areas.

III. All between-inning promotions will abide by proper distancing guidelines.

IV. On-field activities such as Ceremonial First Pitches will be conducted with heightened restrictions which shall include, without limitation, proper distancing, the wearing of protective gloves and/or masks and tossing to a family member as opposed to a player. With respect to the singing of the National Anthem, a sneeze guard on the microphone stand will be used.

F. Medical Services

I. The Saints will work closely with its community medical partners to implement stringent protocols in place for medical services at all CHS Field events.

10. FOOD AND BEVERAGE POLICIES

A. The Saints will work with their concessionaire company, Pro Sports Catering (PSC) to develop standards consistent with proper guidelines.

I. All employees will be required to wear protective masks and gloves.

II. Additional staff positions will be hired specifically to disinfect surfaces before, during and after events.

III. Employees will serve all fans from buffets and condiment stations. Condiments and similar items will be served using pre-packaged servings as opposed to communal servings.

11. COMMUNICATION / MESSAGING

A. Posted "Stop the Spread" and "COVID-19" signage in areas with high visibility to fans, employees and team personnel.

B. Other awareness and instructional signage posted throughout the ballpark.

C. Frequent video and public address announcements will promote proper cleanliness, distancing and similar health practices for customers.

D. The Saints will create social media & e-blast awareness campaigns on best practices for fans and guests visiting CHS Field.

