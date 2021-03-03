St. Patrick's Jersey Auction Schedule and Details

Over the next week we will be auctioning off our player's jerseys prior to the game being played on March 13. Jerseys will be available for pickup/shipment following the weekend of the game and after winners have been contacted.

Jerseys will start at $250 and increase by increments of $25. We will offer domestic shipping for $20.

*This will be the only way to bid on St.Patrick's Jerseys as there will be no live or silent auctions during or after the game.

The schedule of player auctions can be seen below:

March 3 - 5 : #55 Connor Sanvido, #21 Nick Neville, #35 Chase Perry, #15 Chris McKay

(Starts at 5:00 p.m. on the 3rd and ends at 12:00 p.m. on the 5th)

March 5 - 7: #24 Eddie Matsushima, #67 Michael Chen, #74 Frederic Letourneau

(Starts at 5:00 p.m. on the 5th and ends at 12:00 p.m. on the 7th )

March 7 - 9: #77 Darren McCormick, # 27 Taylor Pryce, #91 Clark Kuster, #30 Jack Berry

(Starts at 5:00 p.m. on the 7th and ends at 12:00 p.m. on the 9th )

March 9 - 11: #83 Jake Wahlin, #44 Cam Bakker, #18 Zach Walker

(Starts at 5:00 p.m. on the 9th and ends at 12:00 p.m. on the 11th )

March 11 - 13: #10 Garrett Milan, #12 Duggie Lagrone, #16 Jordan Ernst, #7 Brennan Blaszczak

(Starts at 5:00 p.m. on the 11th and ends at 12:00 p.m. on the 13th )

