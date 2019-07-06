St. Lucie Shuffles Past Daytona, 6-1

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - LF Stuart Fairchild continued his dominance of the Florida State League with another multi-hit performance, but St. Lucie scored in each of their final five turns at-bat, as the Mets defeated the Daytona Tortugas, 6-1, on Saturday night at First Data Field.

Once again, Daytona (7-12, 42-42) jumped ahead early. In the top of the third, Fairchild (2-5, R, SO) singled off the pitcher's legs and moved to second on a wild pitch. Following a walk to DH Jonathan India (1-3, BB, SO), SS José García (1-3, 2B, RBI) stroked a fly ball into deep right-center. The liner bounced over the fence for a ground-rule double - scoring only one - to put the Tortugas in front, 1-0.

St. Lucie (12-7, 44-41) managed to tie it up at one in the bottom of the fourth. LF Jacob Zanon (2-3, 2 R, 2B, RBI, BB) began the frame with a double down the line in left and scooted to third on a sacrifice bunt. A sacrifice fly to left by DH Mitch Ghelfi (1-3, RBI) enabled the Mets to even the ballgame at one apiece.

In the fifth, the home squad took the lead for good. Back-to-back singles from 3B Cody Bohanek (2-3, 2 R, 2B, RBI, SO) and RF Matt Winaker (2-4, RBI) began the inning. After a fly out to right moved Bohanek to third, C Nick Meyer (2-4, R, RBI) scored the runner with a fielder's choice, establishing St. Lucie in the driver's seat, 2-1.

The Mets' offensive attack did not stop there. In the sixth inning, St. Lucie added to their advantage on a sacrifice fly to right by Bohanek, stretching their lead to 3-1.

Two more runs crossed the plate in the seventh courtesy of a ground out by CF Hansel Moreno (0-3, RBI, SO) and an RBI single to center by Zanon. St. Lucie capped their output in the eighth, making it a 6-1 contest on a run-producing knock to right-center from Winaker.

RHP Tony Dibrell (4.2 IP, 4 H, R, ER, BB, 6 SO) was scheduled to start the game, but ended up entering in relief, as RHP Yeizo Campos (2.0 IP, 2 H, BB, 3 SO) was chosen as the Mets' opener. Dibrell ended up earning his seventh victory of the season. RHP Marcel Rentería (2.1 IP, BB, 2 SO) compiled the final seven outs for St. Lucie, accruing his third save.

Despite a quality start, RHP Austin Orewiler (6.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO) suffered his seventh loss of the campaign. The 26-year-old yielded just three runs on six hits in six innings.

Daytona will attempt to avoid the sweep on Sunday, as RHP Jared Solomon (0-4, 4.32 ERA) - Cincinnati's No. 30 prospect according to MLBPipeline.com - is expected to make the start. St. Lucie is scheduled to counter the Mets' No. 30 farmhand per Baseball America, LHP Kevin Smith (4-5, 3.39 ERA).

The Tortugas Pre-Game Show will kick off the broadcast at 11:45 a.m. ET, leading up to the 12:00 p.m. ET start at First Data Field. Sunday afternoon's matinee can be heard on www.daytonatortugas.com or via the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

Following the road trip, the Tortugas will return home on Friday, July 12, to initiate a three-contest set against the Lakeland Flying Tigers, the High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. It will be another edition of the franchise's Best Dressed Friday series with special military appreciation uniforms - recognizing all branches of the armed forces - set to be worn by Tortugas' players and coaches. The jerseys will be auctioned off throughout the weekend. In addition, it will be another Friday Night Happy Hour presented by Kona Brewing at The Jack with buy-one, get-one Kona beer products and Bud Light from 5:30 p.m. until first pitch. Like all Friday night affairs, there will be a splendid Postgame Fireworks show following the final out.

Multi-game plans and single-game tickets are still currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com, or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

ABOUT THE DAYTONA TORTUGAS

The Daytona Tortugas are the High-A Affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds and a member of the Florida State League. The Tortugas play at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in downtown Daytona Beach, Fla. Jackie Robinson Ballpark also plays host to Bethune-Cookman University, the Beijing Shougang Eagles of National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) and many large community events and initiatives throughout the season.

