St. Lucie Mets Tickets on Sale March 1st

February 28, 2022 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - With the start of the 2022 minor league season just over a month away, the St. Lucie Mets are pleased to announce ticketing information, game times and key promotions for the upcoming season.

Individual tickets, 10-game flex plans and season tickets will go on sale Tuesday, March 1st at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on stluciemets.com. Box office hours will be announced at a later date.

The Mets are scheduled to play 66 home games at Clover Park from April-September. All home series are six games that span Tuesday-Sunday. Every Monday will be an off day. Opening Night at Clover Park is Tuesday, April 12th vs. the Clearwater Threshers (Philadelphia).

All Tuesday-Saturday home games will begin at 6:10 p.m. Sunday home games start at 12:10 p.m.

For the first time since 2012 the Mets open the season on the road when they visit the Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati) April 8th-10th.

The Mets are also excited to release the dates of major promotions when they will wear specialty jerseys. The unique jerseys will be worn by the players and then made available for fans via auction on milbauctions.com.

- April 16th - MARVEL Super Hero™ Day

- June 4th - Star Wars Night

- June 30th - July 3rd - Military Appreciation Week

- July 16th - MARVEL Defenders of the Diamond™ Night

- August 27th - Boo Bash Halloween Night

Continue to visit stluciemets.com throughout the season for updates on promotions and other happenings at the ballpark.

