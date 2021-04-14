St. Lucie Mets Community Market Coming April 25th

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets are excited to announce the launch of the St. Lucie Mets Community Market.

The mission of the St. Lucie Mets Community Market is to promote and support regional artists, crafters and food vendors by providing a viable and productive market place where local producers can create mutually beneï¬cial interactions with area residents and visitors. Promoting healthy food and local commerce fosters a sense of a community supported economy. There are over 30 vendors ranging from food, crafts, artists and vegan/all-natural products that will be joining us.

The launch date of the first market is Sunday, April 25th from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Clover Park. Moving forward the Community Market will take place two Sundays per month. Parking and entry to the market is free.

"The St. Lucie Mets look forward to sharing recently renovated Clover Park with our neighbors and friends in the a different way," Doug Dickey, Mets Manager of Fantasy Camp & Events, said. "The Market is an opportunity for our fans and newcomers to the facility to explore locally made foods, home items and other unique times that are available to purchase from local vendors. We invite those who enjoy outdoor markets to visit us on Sunday, April 25th."

Future Community Market dates are May 9th, May 23rd, June 6th and June 20th. Guests are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a mask, social distancing and using hand sanitizer while attending.

People or businesses interested in becoming vendors should apply at milb.com/st-lucie/community or contact Doug Dickey at ddickey@nymets.com.

