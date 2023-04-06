St. Lucie Mets 2023: What to Know Before You Go

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets home opener is Friday and there is a lot to know before heading to Clover Park. From parking, to tickets, to promotions to unique on-field rules, we have you covered!

New in 2023

- Clover Park is now a CASHLESS facility. Guests may only use credit/debit cards and mobile payment methods (Apple Pay and Google Pay). Cash will not be accepted at the parking lot, ticket windows, concession stands or the Fan Shop. Fans can exchange cash for a Clover Park gift card in the Fan Shop and use that card throughout the ballpark if necessary. Gift cards come in $20 increments.

- Bullpen reconfiguration - the home and visiting bullpens have been moved off the field of play. The Mets bullpen is located between the Budweiser Terrace and the Mets batting cages while the visiting bullpen is located behind the left field wall near the Corona Beach House and stadium video board.

- Playing surface - a new state-of-the-art field was installed at Clover Park during the offseason and was met with rave reviews in spring training.

- The left field bar has been renamed the Corona Beach House and will feature Corona, Modelo, Pacifico and Funky Buddha along with many other premium spirits.

Times -

- Games Tuesday-Saturday start at 6:10 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

- Sunday games start at 12:10 p.m. with gates opening at 11:30 a.m.

Parking -

- All vehicles are $5 (credit card only).

- Season ticket holders get free parking every game; Silver Sluggers get free parking Tuesdays.

Tickets -

- The Box Office is open on game days beginning at 3 p.m. for games Tuesday-Saturday and 10 a.m. for Sunday games. The Box Office is closed on non-game days.

- Tickets can be purchased anytime at www.stluciemets.com.

- Pricing: Individual tickets range from $6 (military) to $12 (premium seating) in advance. On day-of-game all tickets increase by $2.

- Season tickets ($275) and Flex Packs (10 undated tickets for $80) are available in person and online.

Team Store -

- The Fan Shop will operate the same hours as the Box Office.

- For Opening Weekend (Friday-Sunday) there will be a 10 percent off storewide sale. There will be additional discounts on clearance items.

Promotions -

- Tuesday- Silver Sluggers Night (Silver Sluggers in free and get a free hot dog).

- Thursday- Dollar Night ($1 Bud Light drafts at the concession stand, $2 Bud Light and Bud 16 oz. aluminum bottles, $2 hot dogs, $1 soda and $1 popcorn).

- Friday- Family 4 Pack (Four tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, one popcorn for $50); Kids Club Night; Kids run the bases after the game.

- Saturday- The Mets will wear special theme jerseys supporting a local charity every Saturday home game. Fans can bid on the autographed game-worn jerseys on stluciemets.com/auction; Postgame fireworks (pending weather conditions).

- Sunday- Kids Club Day

On-Field Rules in 2023 -

- Pitch Timers: On-field timers will be used to create a crisp pace of play, with pitchers required to deliver a pitch within 14 seconds when no one is on base and 18 seconds with runners on base. Batters must be ready to hit with eight seconds remaining on the clock. There will be a 30 second timer between batters and a 2:15 timer between innings or for pitching changes. Players who violate the clock are subject to an automatic ball or automatic strike. Pitchers are allowed two disengagements from the rubber per plate appearance. A third disengagement will result in a balk, unless the base runner is picked off or caught stealing.

- Automated Ball/Strike System ("ABS"): ABS technology will be used to call balls and strikes the first three games of each series. A "Challenge" system will be used in the final three games of series, in which umpires call balls and strikes, and the pitcher, catcher, and batter have an ability to appeal the umpire's call to the ABS system. In Challenge Games, each team will receive three appeals. Successful appeals will be retained.

- Defensive Positioning: The defensive team must have a minimum of four players on the infield, with at least two infielders completely on either side of second base. Lines will be drawn from the back corner of second base at an angle to the outfield grass, creating an area behind second base that fielders may not enter until a pitch is being delivered. Instituted late in 2022, this became known as the "Pie Slice" rule.

- Larger Bases: The size of first, second and third base will be 18 inches for the second consecutive year.

