St Louis CITY2 Looks to Extend Three Match Unbeaten Streak Facing MNUFC2 at Allianz Field on Saturday Afternoon

Published on June 18, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 heads to the Allianz Field for a matchup against Minnesota United FC2 on Saturday, June 20. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. CT and the match will be streamed on mlsnextpro.com and OneFootball.

CITY2 extended their unbeaten streak to three matches after defeating Colorado Rapids 2 4-3 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in regulation on June 6. Colorado opened the scoring in the 34th minute with a goal from Josh Copeland. Palmer Ault responded with the game-tying goal and his seventh of the season in the 42nd minute. In the penalty shootout following regulation, Nate Martinez, who made his professional debut during the match, made a key save while Drew Dowling, another debutant, scored the winning penalty kick.

Ault has recorded three goal contributions in his last three matches (two goals, one assist). The forward has 12 goal contributions (seven goals, five assists) this season through 14 appearances. Ault is tied for third overall in MLS NEXT Pro in goals scored.

The shootout win on June 6 featured four debutants including Martinez and Dowling, as well as U-16 academy players Joe Andrews and Miroslav Levkovsky. CITY2 extended their record to 7-2-5 and 29 points with the draw.

Minnesota enters Saturday's contest with a 6-6-2 record and 21 points. Last time out on June 14, MNUFC2 fell 3-1 to Austin FC II as Luciano Pechota scored the lone goal for Loons 2. Forward Marcus Caldeira leads Minnesota with seven goals and two assists. At home this season, Minnesota is 3-2-2.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 18, 2026

St Louis CITY2 Looks to Extend Three Match Unbeaten Streak Facing MNUFC2 at Allianz Field on Saturday Afternoon - St. Louis City SC 2

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