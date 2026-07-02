St Louis CITY2 Heads Down South to Face North Texas SC on the Fourth of July

Published on July 2, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 travels down south to North Texas SC at brand new Mansfield Stadium on Saturday, July 4 with kickoff set for 7:45 p.m. CT and the match will be streamed on mlsnextpro.com and OneFootball.

St. Louis fell 2-0 to Austin FC II last Sunday at Energizer Park, suffering their second loss at home this season. Jorge Alastuey and Vlad Danciutiu scored for ATX II in the 34th and 69th minute.

CITY2 took on North Texas one month ago at Energizer Park, where the team earned a 2-0 shutout win. An own goal and Mykhi Joyner's fourth strike of the season propelled CITY2 to their seventh win of the season. The clean sheet was the fifth of the season for the team and sixth of Colin Welsh's career. Palmer Ault picked up his fifth assist of the season during the match. Kane Kraus and Blake Wilson both made their professional debuts, entering the match as substitutes in the second half.

St. Louis has the upper hand in the regular season series against NTX with a 6-3-2 record. CITY2 has not lost away at North Texas since November 2024 and are undefeated in the regular season against North Texas since 2025. In those six wins, CITY2 has scored 16 goals, averaging 2.6 goals per match. The squad faces North Texas for one final time this year on August 28 at Energizer Park.

North Texas SC sits in 11th place in the Western Conference with a 4-5-5 record, scoring 23 goals and conceding 20. NTX has not played a match since June 10, as they tied Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, 1-1 and eventually fell in the penalty shootout 4-3. Forward Nathaniel James and midfielder Edouard Nys have each scored a team-leading eight goals this season.







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