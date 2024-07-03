St. Louis CITY SC Signs Defender Michael Wentzel from St Louis CITY2

July 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC signed defender Michael Wentzel to a first-team contract through the end of 2024 with club options in 2025 and 2026. Wentzel made two first-team starts for the senior team this season as a CITY2 player.

"Michael has proven his quality when called upon so we are happy to promote him to the first team," said Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "His aggressive defending and knowledge of our style of play made this a seamless transition for him."

Wentzel, 22, made two starts for the CITY SC backline this season during his four call ups. He made his debut for the senior team in the Concacaf Champions Cup and then started in a 1-1 draw against Atlanta United FC. Wentzel has captained CITY2 to a strong 9-3-2 record this year. He has anchored a backline to five clean sheets and has started and played the full 90 minutes for 11 of the 15 matches.

TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC signed defender Michael Wentzel to a first-team contract through the end of 2024 with club options in 2025 and 2026.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.