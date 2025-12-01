St. Louis Ambush vs. Kansas City Comets - November 29th, 2025 - MASL Highlights

Published on December 1, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

A pair of goals from Rian Marques, Zach Reget, and Christian Anderaos lead the way as the Kansas City Comets finished a two-game sweep of their in-state rivals, the St. Louis Ambush.

