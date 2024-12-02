St. Louis Ambush vs. Kansas City Comets - 12.1.24

December 2, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush YouTube Video







The 2024/25 MASL Season continues with the i70 series between rivals Kansas City Comets and the St. Louis Ambush. Live from Cable Dahmer Arena in Kansas City, MO

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.