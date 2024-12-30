St. Louis Ambush V. Kansas City Comets - 12.28.24

December 30, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush YouTube Video







Another round of the I70 Series kicks off from Cable Dahmer Arena as the St. Louis Ambush take on the Kansas City Comets

Live from Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 30, 2024

Comets Ready to Bounce Back against Ambush - Kansas City Comets

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.