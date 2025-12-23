MASL Major Arena Soccer League

St Louis Ambush V. Empire Strykers - December 19th, 2025 - MASL Highlights 2025/26

Published on December 22, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video


It was the defenders leading the way for the St. Louis Ambush, getting a pair of goals from Jeff Michaud and Robert Williamson on the way towards a 5-4 road win over the Empire Strykers

Live from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California

