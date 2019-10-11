St. Croix River Hounds on Track for 2021 Inaugural Season in the Northwoods League

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League and the St. Croix River Hounds are excited to announce that the St. Croix Meadows development in Hudson, Wisconsin is under construction and the infrastructure is near completion.

The River Hounds are proud to welcome anchor tenants Phillips Medisize and luxury home builder Divine Custom Homes to the development site.

"The stadium build is also moving forward with construction set for the spring of 2020 which will allow the St. Croix River Hounds to play their inaugural season in the summer of 2021," said River Hounds Owner/CEO Klint Klaas.

"The Northwoods League is very pleased by the announcement today from the St. Croix River Hounds regarding the progress of construction of the new baseball stadium at the St. Croix Meadows development in Hudson, Wisconsin," said Northwoods League President Gary Hoover. "As stated in the announcement, construction is set to be completed in time for the River Hounds' inaugural season in 2021, and momentum for the development overall is building given that it is attracting additional tenants as well."

Watch for more announcements in the coming months regarding St. Croix Meadows and the St. Croix River Hounds at www.scriverhounds.com.

