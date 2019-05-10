St. Cloud Rox, Beaver Island Brewing Co. Announce New Seasonal Collaborative Brew

May 10, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release





St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox Baseball Club and Beaver Island Brewing Company have teamed up to bring you Rox Lager, the new beer of summer. Inspired by the boys of summer, this crisp, clean, refreshing Bohemian Pilsner is sure to hit a home run with your taste buds.

"The entire Rox organization is extremely excited to team up with a great corporate partner like Beaver Island Brewing Company in the creation of Rox Lager," said Scott Schreiner, co-owner/managing partner of the St. Cloud Rox Baseball Club. "I think Beaver Island Brewing Company and St. Cloud Rox are both in the business of helping create fun experiences and memories, now Rox Lager will be a part of the fun times, not only at Rox games but throughout the community at numerous events."

Rox Lager will join the Beaver Island Brewing Company beer lineup at Joe Faber Field, beginning with the home opener on Saturday, June 1st at 7:05 p.m. against the Bismarck Larks.

"Beer and baseball, what could be better," said Beaver Island Brewing Company co-owner Nick Barth. "We're excited to partner with an awesome local business like St. Cloud Rox Baseball because we share similar values. They are dedicated to helping ensure St. Cloud is a great community to live in and visit."

Just last month, the St. Cloud Rox announced Beaver Island Brewing Company as the new Sports Deck partner, renaming it the Beaver Island Sports Deck. Tickets for the Beaver Island Sports Deck are $28 per person.

Rox Lager will be $1 on the Beaver Island Sports Deck all season long. You can also find it on draft and in cans at select locations around the great St. Cloud area.

All single games tickets - including to the home opener - can be purchased in person at the Rox Ticket Office located at the Municipal Athletic Complex, by calling the Rox Ticket office at 320-240-9798 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or 24 hours a day by visiting www.stcloudrox.com.

Beaver Island Brewing Company is planning an official release party for Rox Lager in conjunction with the St. Cloud Rox season opener at Blue Line Sports Bar and Grill South on Tuesday, May 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. First pitch against the Rochester Honkers is 6:35 p.m.; watch it live on the TVs at Blue Line while sipping a refreshing Rox. Solid. Lager.

Beaver Island Brewing Company is a small, independent and locally owned brewery in St. Cloud, MN. Beaver Island Brewing Company opened their taproom for business in February of 2015, located at 216 6th Ave S. St. Cloud, MN 56301. They expanded business in May 2017 with a new production facility located at 401 Electron Drive St Cloud, MN 56304. Brewed with heart, from the heart of MN.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.