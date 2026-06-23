St. Clair and Canada Looking to Seal Round of 32 Berth in Final FIFA World Cup 2026™ Group Stage Match

Published on June 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and Canada (1W-0L-1D, 4 points) continue their FIFA World Cup 2026™ campaign this Wednesday, June 24, when The Reds host Switzerland in their third and final Group B fixture. Kickoff at BC Place Vancouver is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Fans can tune in to the action live in English on FOX, and in Spanish on Telemundo, Peacock.

Group Stage Action

The tournament co-hosts and St Clair enter their third and final group stage fixture after a historic 6-0 victory over Qatar, the nation's first-ever at a FIFA World Cup™, last Thursday. A hat-trick by forward Jonathan David, goals from Cyle Larin and Nathan Saliba, as well as an own goal from Qatar, led The Reds to the historic result. Inter Miami goalkeeper St. Clair was available on the bench but did not feature in the match.

Canada currently sits first in Group B with four points from a win and a draw, first drawing 1-1 against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their opener prior to the victory over Qatar.

Switzerland, meanwhile, enters the match second in Group B with the same four points and an identical record as Canada with a win and a draw, but Canada leads the group at the moment on goal difference. The European nation opened the campaign with a 1-1 draw against Qatar, followed by a big 4-1 victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina on matchday 2.

The group stage match presents the first official meeting between the sides. The only previous encounter came in May 2002, with Canada claiming a 3-1 win in a friendly played in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

Round of 32 Qualification Scenarios

Canada needs a draw or a win in the match secure a spot in the Round of 32 of the tournament for the first time.

St. Clair with Canada

St. Clair earned a spot on Canada's FIFA World Cup roster for a second consecutive edition after also being part of the squad at Qatar 2022.

The goalkeeper made his debut for his country's senior side in a Concacaf World Cup qualifying match in June 2021, playing the full 90 minutes and keeping a clean sheet in a 7-0 victory over Aruba. Since then, he has earned 19 total caps for The Reds, including appearances at the 2024 Copa América, two Concacaf Gold Cup tournaments, and the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 23, 2026

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