St. Clair and Canada Heading to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Round of 16

Published on June 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Canada continued their FIFA World Cup 2026™ campaign this afternoon making their historic debut in the knockout stages of the tournament with a 1-0 victory over South Africa in the Round of 32 at Los Angeles Stadium. Midfielder Stephen Eustáquio scored a late winner in stoppage time for The Reds to secure the historic result and move on to the Round of 16. Inter Miami CF goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair was available on the bench but did not feature in the match.

Lineup Notes

Canada lined up with Maxime Crépeau in goal; Alistair Johnston, Moïse Bombito, Derek Cornelius, and Richie Laryea formed the back four; Tajon Buchanan, Nathan Saliba, Eustáquio, and Liam Millar started in midfield; Jonathan David and Tani Oluwaseyi led the team in attack.

Match Action

The match opened with an early chance for South Africa in the sixth minute, but the long-range attempt from Teboho Mokoena was met by a save from Crépeau.

Canada's best chance in the first half came through a double opportunity on a corner kick in the 44th minute. First, a header from Bombito was cleared off the line by South Africa defender Aubrey Modiba, before a follow up effort from Buchanan's from close range that was denied by goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

The Reds pursuit for the opener continued in the second half and nearly came to fruition in the 65th minute on a swift counter. Millar slipped a ball into the path of Oluwaseyi's run into space, before the forward's finish on a one-on-one opportunity was saved by Williams.

Canada pushed in search of the opener throughout the remainder of the match and was rewarded with the winner in dramatic fashion in the second minute of stoppage time. A cross from Johnston was cleared by South Africa's back line, before Eustáquio chested down the ball and unleashed a right-footed hit from just outside the box to score at the bottom-left corner.

Next Match

Up next, Canada will take on the Netherlands or Morrocco in the Round of 16 this upcoming Saturday, July 4 at 1 p.m. ET at Houston Stadium.

Stats

Possession:

RSA - 58%

CAN - 42%

Shots:

RSA - 6

CAN - 14

Saves:

RSA - 5

CAN - 1

Corners:

RSA - 1

CAN - 4

Fouls:

RSA - 10

CAN - 16







Major League Soccer Stories from June 28, 2026

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