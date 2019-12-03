SRP Park to Host Georgia Southern v. the University of Georgia

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, South Atlantic League affiliate of San Francisco Giants, in partnership with the University of Georgia (Southeastern Conference), are excited to announce that on Wednesday, March 4th, the University of Georgia will make its third trip to SRP Park to host Georgia Southern University (Sun Belt Conference). First pitch is slated for 6:35PM.

"We're excited to make our third trip to SRP Park where we've played well in front of great crowds," said Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin. "We enjoyed opening the new stadium in 2018 with a win over Clemson, and then last year, we defeated The Citadel. It's a great place to watch a ball game, and we are looking forward to playing Georgia Southern this season. We hope to see the stadium filled with Red and Black!"

Individual tickets go on sale to the general public at the SRP Park Box Office (187 Railroad Ave, North Augusta) on Friday, January 17th at 9AM. Fans who would like to purchase online will be able to start at 10AM. There will be NO phone orders for the Georgia Southern v. Georgia game.

"We are very excited about playing the University of Georgia at SRP Park. This is a great venue for what should be an electric college baseball environment for our players and fans," said Georgia Southern University Head Coach, Rodney Hennon.

The GreenJackets & the University of Georgia will open up VIP ticket sales to GreenJackets Season Seat Holders, Sponsors & both University of Georgia and Georgia Southern University Booster Clubs from Monday, January 13th through Thursday, January 16th at midnight. University of Georgia and Georgia Southern University Booster Club members will receive correspondence from their respective schools.

"We are thrilled to host Georgia Southern University and the University of Georgia at SRP Park in 2020 for a showcase on the river," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger "We are committed to making SRP Park a premier baseball destination in the bi-state area and look forward to making this an annual tradition."

Ticket Pricing for Georgia Southern v. University of Georgia game:

* Club Seats (Both 1st and 3rd Base)- $25 * VIP Loge Box- $20 * Premier Box- $20 * Batter's Box- $15 * Dugout Reserved/Reserved- $13 * General Admission/Standing Room Only- $10

GreenJackets Information on reserving seats for Georgia Southern v. Georgia game:

* Monday, January 13th Pre-Sale will open up for 2020 GreenJackets Full Season Ticket Members & Holders & Sponsors * Tuesday, January 14th Pre-Sale will open up for 2020 GreenJackets Half Season Ticket Members & Holders * Wednesday, January 15th Pre-Sale will open up for 2020 GreenJackets 20 Game Members & Holders * VIP Sales will cease on Thursday, January 16th at midnight * VIP Sales do not guarantee your GreenJackets Season Seat location. * You are allowed to reserve up to Eight (8) seats for the Georgia Southern v. Georgia game

About the University of Georgia Chartered by the state of Georgia in 1785, the University of Georgia is the birthplace of public higher education in America - launching our nation's great tradition of world-class public education. What began as a commitment to inspire the next generation grows stronger today through global research, hands-on experiential learning and extensive outreach. Jere W. Morehead (JD '80) is the University of Georgia's 22nd president, taking office on July 1, 2013. As Georgia's flagship institution, the university is recognized for its commitment to student excellence, particularly through an emphasis on rigorous learning experiences both inside and outside the classroom, hands-on research, and leadership opportunities. Our students have earned more than 50 Rhodes, Marshall, Truman and other prestigious national academic scholarships over just the past decade. The University of Georgia continues to be one of the best values in public higher education in the nation. U.S. News & World Report's 2019 "Best Colleges" edition has UGA ranked 13th among public universities.

About the Georgia Southern University Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers 141 degree programs serving more than 26,000 students through nine colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction. A leader in higher education in southeast Georgia, the University provides a diverse student population with expert faculty, world-class scholarship and hands-on learning opportunities. Georgia Southern creates lifelong learners who serve as responsible scholars, leaders and stewards in their communities. Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu.

