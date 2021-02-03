SRP Park Offering Ballpark Views to Workday

February 3, 2021 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets have announced its "Work From Homeplate" program to give individuals the opportunity to rent their own private suite at SRP Park. Guests can change up their work-from-home scenery for the great views of the ballpark, the Savannah River, and Downtown Augusta.

Individuals can rent a private luxury suite for $100 a day or $400 for the week (Monday-Friday) 8:30am - 5:00pm. Suites can accommodate up to four people. Suite rentals must be reserved no later than 48 hours in advance. Groups and businesses with more people can inquire about TheMurphyAdvantage.com Lounge or the WOW! Club. For more information on booking, please call 803-349-9409, email ynatal@greenjacketsbaseball.com, or visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/gj-work-from-homeplate.

The Luxury Suite Rental includes:

Free Wi-Fi

Flat screen TV with HDMI access

Access to printer and scanner

Free parking (available for 1 vehicle)

Climate controlled, private suite with couches and high top chairs

Access to Club level bathrooms located directly across from the suite

General office supplies provided (pens, note pad, stapler, tape, paper clips, etc.)

10% off your purchase in the Hive Pro Shop (valid on day of rental ONLY, non-transferrable to another person or date, cannot be combined with any other offers)

While SRP Park does not allow any outside foor and beverage, we do provide some snack packs and drink options available for purchase. Lunch options can be provided separately.

All customers will be subject to a temperature check at the door. Anybody with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be permitted inside SRP Park. All guests will be required to wear masks at SRP Park while entering, exiting, and moving around the ballpark. Guests may remove masks when in their private suite. For more safety information, please view the SRP Park Readiness Plan HERE.

Coming up this month, guests can book brunch for Valentine's Day during two available time slots, 11am-12:30pm or 1pm-2:30pm on February 14th. Couples can purchase their tickets for $75 which includes a great brunch selection of pancakes, French toast and a build-you-own-omelet bar, as well as bottomless mimosas and Bloody Mary's. Tickets are on sale here: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/gj-valentines-day

On March 4th, the WOW! Club Tasting Series continues with a five course dinner paired with a great selection of Orwin Swift Wines. Dave Phinney will be on hand to present the variety of Orwin Swift wines. Tickets are on sale here: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/gj-tasting-series

For more information on SRP Park, the WOW! Club Tasting Series, and other events, visit www.greenjacketsbaseball.com. Keep up with SRP Park and the GreenJackets on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from February 3, 2021

SRP Park Offering Ballpark Views to Workday - Augusta GreenJackets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.