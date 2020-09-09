SRP Park Offering 2nd Mega Chicken Truckload Sale

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: Back by popular demand, SRP Park, in partnership with Mountaire Farms, is excited to host the second pre-paid MEGA Drive-Thru Chicken Truckload Sale on Friday, September 25th at SRP Park.

"Since the successful first MEGA Chicken Truckload Sale, we've stayed in touch with Mountaire Farms and couldn't let this price point pass the area by," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "It's our goal to continue to positively impact the community. We invite you to get with your friends, family or neighbor and preorder your case today!"

This is a preorder only opportunity running from September 9th - September 20th at 9pm via https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/chicken-truckload-sale. Customers must order, pay and choose a pickup time in advance. Orders will be available for pickup on Friday, September 25th from Noon - 7:00pm during your designated pickup timeframe.

This MEGA Chicken Truck Load Pre-Sale offers 2 options for purchase:

* 40-pound case of fresh One Health Certified Black Label Boneless Chicken Breast for $50 ($1.25 per lb) * Premium Black Label Boneless Breast is Chef Ready out of the bag. Each piece is already hand trimmed to 99% fat free! Each case contains eight (8) -5 lb. sealed bags. Perfect to share bags with friends and family or freeze 5 lbs. at a time * 40-pound case of fresh One Health Certified Boneless Skinless Thigh Meat for $40 ($1 per lb) * Consistent, tender and juicy! Boneless Skinless Thighs are perfect for grilling or breading and frying. Each case contains four (4) -10 lb. heat sealed bags. Share a bag with friends and family!

We're also excited to once again offer the donation opportunity to purchase cases to be donated to the Golden Harvest Food Bank.

Pre-orders must be placed by Sunday, September 20th at 9pm. To learn more or place your order, please visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/chicken-truckload-sale

For more information on SRP Park, the Mountaire MEGA Chicken Truck Load Sale or the weekly Thursday Happy Hour Series, visit www.greenjacketsbaseball.com. Follow SRP Park and the GreenJackets on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

