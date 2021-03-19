SRP Park Hosts Battle on the River

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: SRP Park in partnership with the University of South Carolina Aiken Pacers and the Augusta University Jaguars are excited to announce the return of the Battle on the River Rivalry Peach Belt Conference game slated for Tuesday, March 30th. Tickets will go on-sale to the general public on Monday, March 22nd at 10am. First pitch is slated for 6:35pm. Gates will open at 5:30pm.

"The Battle on the River Game is one of the most exciting nights of the spring, arch rivals playing in the very best atmosphere, SRP Park. Last year's cancellation of college baseball means it's been two years since the game has been played, making it even more exciting." stated Kenny Thomas University of South Carolina Aiken Pacers Head Baseball Coach. "I challenge the community of Aiken and North Augusta to win the battle of attendance, out drawing our friends from Augusta. This will be my last "Battle of the River as I retire this year, so let's make it the best."

Individual tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 10am on Monday, March 22nd. To purchase fans will need to visit greenjacketsbaseball.com starting at 10am. There will be NO phone orders and NO in-person orders for the UoSC Aiken v. Augusta University game.

"We are excited about the second annual Battle on the River game," stated Chris Howell Augusta University Jaguars Head Baseball Coach. "The venue at SRP Park allows our student athletes to play in a professional setting with the support of the Augusta community. Our players look forward to this game and we are excited to carry on this tradition across the river."

The GreenJackets will open up VIP ticket sales to GreenJackets season seat members, holders, sponsors & both USC Aiken and Augusta University alumni & booster clubs on Friday, March 19th at Noon. School alumni and booster members will receive correspondence from their respective schools.

To ensure safe social distancing at SRP Park, tickets will be sold in PODS of two (2) or four (4) and a limited amount of three (3) pods.

Social Distance Pod Ticket Pricing for USC Aiken v. Augusta University game:

WOW! Club & MurphyAuto.com Lounge- $13

Lower Bowl Pod Seating: $10

GreenJackets Information on reserving seats for UoSC Aiken v. Augusta University game:

Friday, March 19th starting at Noon Pre-Sale will open up for 2021 GreenJackets Full Season Ticket Members & Holders & Sponsors along with USC Aiken & AU Alumni and booster club.

Individual pods will go on-sale Monday, March 22nd at 10am.

VIP Sales does not guarantee your GreenJackets Season Seat location.

The Big Red Barn is sponsoring the balls for this game allowing fans to keep the one's that end up in the stands. This will be a crucial Peach Belt Conference Matchup and we look forward to seeing you on the River!

