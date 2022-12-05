SRP Park Hosts 9th Annual Auggie's Holiday BUZZar & Toys for Tots Drive

December 5, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves are excited to continue Auggie's Holiday BUZZar for the 9th year on Saturday December 10th at SRP Park from 10am-1pm. This is one of our most popular community events and we look forward to decking the park in holiday cheer!

Auggie's Holiday BUZZar is a free event for individuals and families, dogs are welcome to attend (remaining on the concourse). Shop local as over 50 small CSRA businesses and individuals will be set up on the concourse to wrap up your Holiday shopping. Guests can have their picture taken with Santa in the Hive Pro Shop, and of course Auggie will be present for photos and holiday cheer. The North Augusta School of Dance returns, showcasing their holiday dance moves at 10:30am, 11:30am, and 12:30pm.

New this holiday season, guests can participate in the Hot Chocolate 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk, partnered with Fleet Feet of Augusta. This unique race allows you SRP Park field access to take a jog around the warning track four times and grab a nice Hot Chocolate at the finish line. Grab your best Ugly Sweater for a contest prior to the race. The run is FREE to all, strollers are allowed, however dogs are not permitted on the field for the run.

"We're excited to continue this favorite holiday event to wrap up the year," states GreenJackets Director of Marketing, Catie Jagodzinski. "We look forward to this event each holiday season and the fun it brings to SRP Park. With so many wonderful vendors, North Augusta School of Dance, our new partnership with Fleet Feet Augusta and appearances by Auggie and Santa, it's an excellent Saturday afternoon event!"

SRP Park is also a Toys to Tots location and guests can bring new, unwrapped gifts to be donated to an amazing cause and be entered to win prizes. Shepeard Community Blood Center will be present for those interested in donating during the event. All donors will receive a FREE t-shirt for their donation. Those looking to donate blood can schedule their appointment here: https://bit.ly/3OUrlBQ .

Concessions will be available featuring your fan favorite menu items and cold beverages. Stock up for the fan in your life as the Hive Pro Shop will be open with holiday specials and new merchandise available for the GreenJackets fan on your shopping list.

More information about the event and the full list of vendors attending is available here: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/auggies-fall-market

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from December 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.