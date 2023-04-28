Squirrels, Baysox Rained out Friday in Bowie

BOWIE, Md. - Friday's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Bowie Baysox has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games.

Right-hander Kai-Wei Teng (0-3, 3.09) will start Game 1 for the Flying Squirrels. Right-handed pitcher Ryan Murphy (1-0, 5.93) will start Game 2.

The Flying Squirrels return home on May 2 to start a six-game series against the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. On May 2, fans can celebrate The Diamond's near 40-year anniversary with a long sleeve 'The Diamond' t-shirt available to the first 1,000 fans 15 and older presented by Richmond Area Honda Dealers.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

