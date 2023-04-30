Squirrels, Baysox Postponed for Rain Sunday in Bowie

BOWIE, Md. - Friday's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Bowie Baysox has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, June 14 at Prince George's Stadium at 5:35 p.m.

The Flying Squirrels return home on Tuesday to start a six-game series against the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. On Tuesday night, the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older will take home a "The Diamond" long-sleeve T-shirt presented by Richmond Area Honda Dealers.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

