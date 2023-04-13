Squirrels Bats Fizzle Late in 4-3 Loss to Sens

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels had the bases loaded in the ninth inning but fell to the Harrisburg Senators, 4-3, Thursday afternoon at FNB Field.

Richmond (4-2) pitching issued seven walks and allowed three hits in the loss to the Senators (3-3).

With two outs in the ninth, Hayden Cantrelle reached on a single. Harrisburg reliever Evan Lee took over on the mound and issued a pair of walks to load the bases. Ismael Munguia was hit by a pitch to score Cantrelle from third to close the score to 4-3.

The Senators brought in reliever Joel Peguero (Save, 1) who induced a flyout to leave the bases loaded and secure the Harrisburg win.

The Flying Squirrels pulled ahead, 1-0, in the first inning when Andy Thomas smoked a double to right field and scored Tyler Fitzgerald from first base. It was the first Double-A hit and RBI for Thomas.

Harrisburg responded in the bottom of the first when former Flying Squirrel Frankie Tostado launched a two-run homer and gave the Senators a 2-1 lead.

After Carson Seymour (Loss, 0-1) walked the bases loaded to start the bottom of the second, Jackson Cluff lofted a sacrifice fly to send Harrisburg to a 3-1 lead. Richmond's defense produced an out at home and a groundout to hold the Senators to a one-run second inning.

Simon Whiteman led off the fifth inning with a solo home run to shorten the Harrisburg advantage to 3-2. It was Whiteman's first home run of the season and his first hit of the series.

The Senators shot to a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh off an RBI double from Leonal Valera.

Harrisburg starter Jackson Rutledge (Win, 1-0) allowed two runs, four hits and three walks with four strikeouts over five innings.

The Flying Squirrels will face the Senators Friday with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. at FNB Field. Left-hander Nick Zwack (0-0, 0.00) will start for Richmond opposed by Harrisburg left-hander Mitchell Parker (0-1, 13.50).

The Flying Squirrels return April 18 to start a six-game series against the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. Tuesday is Education Day at The Diamond where kids of all ages flood the ballpark for a day of learning and fun. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. and gates will open at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

