Spurs Watch Party at Whataburger Field
March 12, 2024 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
Experience a San Antonio Spurs watch party like no-other hosted by the Austin Spurs at Whataburger Field on Saturday, March 9th from 6:00 to 10:00 PM! Watch the Spurs battle the Golden State Warriors on the videoboard and have the chance to take home giveaways, see Spurs Championship Trophies in-person and more!
And what's a party without food?! Gather your friends and family and grab some of the best grub from the top food trucks around Corpus Christi. Vendors will be set up along the warning track for easy access so you won't miss a minute of the action.
Food Trucks
Chayo's Street Food
Chicagos Cater
Creatures Coffee
Fatty's Third Coast
Jackie's Baked Goods
Kona Ice
La Reina Donuts
La Toxica
Marty McPies
Reely Treats
Susheria
Vasquez Drive-Thru
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from March 12, 2024
- Spurs Watch Party at Whataburger Field - Corpus Christi Hooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.