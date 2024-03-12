Spurs Watch Party at Whataburger Field

March 12, 2024 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







Experience a San Antonio Spurs watch party like no-other hosted by the Austin Spurs at Whataburger Field on Saturday, March 9th from 6:00 to 10:00 PM! Watch the Spurs battle the Golden State Warriors on the videoboard and have the chance to take home giveaways, see Spurs Championship Trophies in-person and more!

And what's a party without food?! Gather your friends and family and grab some of the best grub from the top food trucks around Corpus Christi. Vendors will be set up along the warning track for easy access so you won't miss a minute of the action.

Food Trucks

Chayo's Street Food

Chicagos Cater

Creatures Coffee

Fatty's Third Coast

Jackie's Baked Goods

Kona Ice

La Reina Donuts

La Toxica

Marty McPies

Reely Treats

Susheria

Vasquez Drive-Thru

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from March 12, 2024

Spurs Watch Party at Whataburger Field - Corpus Christi Hooks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.