Spurs Re-Sign David Jones Garcia to Two-Way Contract

Published on July 22, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have re-signed David Jones Garcia to a Two-Way contract. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Jones Garcia appeared in 11 games for San Antonio last season, averaging 2.9 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 6.2 minutes. In 16 games with Austin, he averaged a team-high 26.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.81 steals in 32.7 minutes. He was selected to compete in the 2026 Castrol Rising Stars game during NBA All-Star Weekend before suffering a season-ending injury.

Prior to joining the Spurs, Jones Garcia split the 2024-25 season between the G League's Salt Lake City Stars and Mexico City Capitanes. He appeared in 31 total games and averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.50 steals in 32.8 minutes, earning NBA G League All-Rookie Team honors.

A native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Jones Garcia played four collegiate seasons at DePaul (2020-22), St. John's (2022-23) and Memphis (2023-24), appearing in 100 career games. As a senior at Memphis, he averaged 21.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals, finished sixth in the nation in scoring and earned First Team All-American Athletic Conference honors.

Jones Garcia first signed a Two-Way contract with the Spurs on July 23, 2025, after being named to the NBA 2K26 All-Summer League First Team.







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