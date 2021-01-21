"Sprocket's Sprint" Coming to Toyota Field on April 3rd

Following the success of the "Trash Dash" back in November, the Rocket City Trash Pandas will host another set of races on Easter weekend.

"Sprocket's Sprint" takes place Saturday, April 3rd at Toyota Field and will feature a 5K race, 10K race, and kids' fun run. In addition to the fun run, registered racers ages 12 & under can participate in an egg hunt around the ballpark.

5K registration is $30 per person, 10K registration is $40 per person, and the kids fun run is $20. All runners who sign up by March 13th will receive a commemorative t-shirt. Finisher's medals will be given to each participant, with additional medals awarded to top three finishers in each age and gender group.

The 5K and 10K race will begin at 8 A.M., the fun run will begin at 9:30 A.M., and the egg hunt will start approximately at 10 A.M. The awards ceremony will take place at 10:45 A.M. Toyota Field concession stands will be open during the event, and race routes are still to be determined.

CDC and Madison County COVID safety mandates will be followed at the race.

