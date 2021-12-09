Springfield recalls G Colten Ellis from Worcester, signs forwards Drew Callin & Robbie Payne to PTOs

December 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced a series of roster moves Thursday ahead of the club's three-game weekend. Goaltender Colten Ellis has been recalled from the ECHL's Worcester Railers, and the Thunderbirds have additionally signed forwards Drew Callin and Robbie Payne to professional tryouts.

Ellis, 21, has made two starts for the Thunderbirds this season, posting a 1-1-0 record with a .900 save percentage and 3.08 goals-against average. He won his AHL debut against Bridgeport on Nov. 6, stopping 28 of 29 Islanders shots in a 4-1 victory. In eight games with the Railers, Ellis is 4-3-0 with a 3.34 goals-against average and .899 save percentage.

Callin, 26, has posted 11 points (5g+6a) in 15 games with Worcester in this, his third professional season. In 91 career ECHL games, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound forward has tallied 43 points (23g+20a). The native of Middleton, Wis. played collegiately for Bentley University, where he scored 90 points (28g+62a) over four seasons.

Payne, 28, has tallied eight points (4g+4a) in 18 games with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder so far this season. The 5-foot-11, 194-pound forward has skated in 35 AHL games with the Texas Stars in his career, posting eight points (2g+6a). A native of Gaylord, Mich., Payne scored 24 goals while captaining Northern Michigan University in 2017-18, and in his last full professional season, Payne scored a career-high 32 points (12g+20a) for the Thunder in 2019-20.

In addition, defensemen Nick Albano and Michael Kim have been re-signed to PTOs by the Thunderbirds. Albano has posted two assists and a +4 rating in 10 games with the T-Birds this season, while Kim has posted a +1 rating in three contests with Springfield this season.

The Thunderbirds take to the ice on Friday and Saturday inside the MassMutual Center for matchups with the Toronto Marlies and Providence Bruins, respectively. Both games are slated for 7:05 p.m. puck drops.

For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to order tickets, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com. To learn more about becoming a Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) to speak to a Thunderbirds representative.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.