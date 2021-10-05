Springfield Opening Day DH Juan Yepez Collecting Offseason Awards

Springfield Cardinals fans watched Juan Yepez swing his way to Triple-A Memphis after 19 impressive games to open the 2021 season with the St. Louis Cardinals Double-A in-state affiliate. Now the organization's #27 overall prospect, according to MLB.com, Yepez has been named a Triple-A East Postseason All-Star and the MLB Pipeline St. Louis Cardinals Hitting Prospect of the Year.

The 23-year-old first baseman/third baseman/outfielder/designated hitter slashed .270/.387/.571 over 63 at-bats with Springfield in 2021, homering five times and driving four doubles in addition to nine walks, 11 runs and 14 RBIs. Small sample size. Big numbers.

Those big numbers got bigger in Memphis, where the Caracas, Venezuela native crushed 22 home runs and 25 doubles over 304 at-bats and 92 games, batting .289 with a .382 on-base percentage and .979 OPS with 56 runs and 63 RBIs.

