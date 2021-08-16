Springfield Cardinals Specialty 'City Jersey' Announced for August 20-21 at Hammons Field

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals are excited to announce the team's first City Jersey, featuring the Springfield Identity Project/Springfield Flag Movement flag design. These brand new specialty uniforms will be worn by the Cardinals at Hammons Field on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21, and will bring the Cardinals closer to the city we love than ever before.

While the specialty jersey and jersey auction have been scheduled for several months, it happens to coincide with the City of Springfield gathering public input on a potential new flag. Citizens can visit https://flag.questionpro.com/ to comment and/or submit flag designs through August 18.

Combining the unmistakable Cardinals identity on the chest and sleeves with the design of the proposed new flag itself, the white stripe on the uniform represents both the Ozark Plateau on which Springfield rests as well as the world-famous Route 66, which was born here in Springfield. The three stars represented Innovative Spirit, Connection with Nature and Ozarks Culture. The "Compass Crown" combines two core elements of our city's identity, with the compass representing our role as a crossroads to the nation and the crown paying homage to our over century-old moniker as the "Queen City of the Ozarks." On either side of the crown and perched on the white stripe are a pair of inward facing Cardinals. The jersey's left sleeve features a single Bird-on-the-Bat with the Springfield script. The right sleeve features the interlocking "SGF," first introduced in 2019 on a limited-release off-field cap. This will be the debut of the interlocking "SGF" logo on a uniform.

The jerseys will be auctioned off on the LiveSource App and Livesourceapp.com beginning when gates open on Friday, August 20 and ending at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 21. Proceeds will benefit the Sertoma Club of Springfield-a non-profit organization chartered in 1941 whose primary focus is to raise money for children charities in our local area.

Friday, August 20 is the Mercy Crossbody Purse Giveaway for 2,000 fans and Girl Power Friday Fireworks. Gates open at 6:05 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. when the Cardinals face the Wichita Wind Surge (AA, Twins).

Saturday, August 21 is the Price Cutter & Bar-S Foods Dylan Carlson Mystery Switch-Hitter Bobblehead Giveaway for 2,000 fans. Gates open at 5:05 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. when the Cardinals face the Wind Surge.

