Spring Training Individual Game Tickets to See the Tigers in Sunny Lakeland, Florida Go on Sale this Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

DETROIT - Individual game tickets to see the Tigers at their Spring Training home in Lakeland, Florida go on sale Saturday, January 12 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be ordered by visiting the ticket office at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, calling 866-66-TIGER or visiting www.tigers.com. For additional ticket information, special group pricing and handicap seating, call the Lakeland ticket office at (863) 686-8075.

This spring will mark the Tigers 83rd season at TigerTown in Lakeland, extending the longest-standing relationship between a Major League team and a current Spring Training host city. The 2019 spring season marks the club's 54th consecutive season of exhibition play at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium features major renovations and ballpark enhancements for a dynamic fan experience for all ages. Images of the state-of-the-art complex can be viewed at tigers.com/springtraining .

The Tigers will open the exhibition schedule on Friday, February 22 as the club plays host to Southeastern University. The Tigers open the home portion of the Grapefruit League schedule against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, February 24.

The home schedule is highlighted by multiple visits from the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, February 24 and Thursday, March 7, the New York Yankees on Wednesday, February 27 and Sunday, March 10, the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, March 5 and Sunday, March 24, the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, March 14 and three visits from the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, March 2, Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 17.

Tickets for the 2019 spring exhibition season are priced at five separate levels: Grey, Navy, Orange, White and College/Exhibition.

Grey games- March 10 and March 14

Navy games- February 27, March 4, March 5, March 21 and March 24

Orange games- March 1, March 2, March 7, March 9, March 16, March 17 and March 23

White games- February 24 and March 18

College/Exhibition games- February 22 and March 25

For fans planning to attend the on-sale in person, numbers will be handed out starting at 7:00 a.m. on January 12.

Full season ticket packages and flex plans of five-or-more-games for the 2019 Tigers Spring Training exhibition season are on sale now at the Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium ticket office, via phone at (863) 686-8075, or by visiting www.tigers.com. For additional ticket information and special group pricing, call the Lakeland ticket office at (863) 686-8075.

Day Date Opponent Site Game Time

Fri. February 22 Southeastern University Lakeland 1:05

Sat. February 23 Toronto Dunedin

Sun. February 24 Philadelphia Lakeland 1:05

Mon. February 25 St. Louis Jupiter

Philadelphia Clearwater

Tues. February 26 New York Mets Port St. Lucie

Wed. February 27 New York Yankees Lakeland 1:05

Thurs. February 28 Atlanta Disney World

Fri. March 1 New York Mets Lakeland 1:05

Sat. March 2 Atlanta Lakeland 1:05

Sun. March 3 Baltimore Sarasota

New York Yankees Tampa

Mon. March 4 St. Louis Lakeland 1:05

Tues. March 5 Toronto Lakeland 1:05

Wed. March 6 Atlanta Disney World

Thurs. March 7 Philadelphia Lakeland 1:05

Fri. March 8 New York Yankees Tampa

Sat. March 9 Atlanta Lakeland 1:05

Sun. March 10 New York Yankees Lakeland 1:05*

Mon. March 11 Minnesota Fort Myers

Tues. March 12 Boston Fort Myers

Wed. March 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - O P E N D A T E - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Thurs. March 14 Boston Lakeland 1:05

Fri. March 15 Tampa Bay Port Charlotte

Sat. March 16 Pittsburgh Lakeland 1:05

Sun. March 17 Atlanta Lakeland 1:05

Mon. March 18 Baltimore Lakeland 1:05

Toronto Dunedin

Tues. March 19 Pittsburgh Bradenton

Wed. March 20 Philadelphia Clearwater

Thurs. March 21 Houston Lakeland 1:05

Fri. March 22 Atlanta Disney World

Sat. March 23 Tampa Bay Lakeland 1:05

Sun. March 24 Toronto Lakeland 1:05

Mon. March 25 Tigers Minor League Stars/Prospects Lakeland 1:05

Tues. March 26 Tampa Bay St. Petersburg

All time is Eastern (Detroit) time

*Daylight Saving Time begins

Schedule as of 10/2/18 (subject to change)

Florida State League Stories from January 9, 2019

