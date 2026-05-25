Spring King Gets Sniped!

Published on May 24, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Houston Gamblers YouTube Video







The Spring King gets burnt by Major Burns.

He snags his fourth interception of the season, tying the UFL single-season record.

#ufl #football #highlight







United Football League Stories from May 24, 2026

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