UFL Houston Gamblers

Spring King Gets Sniped!

Published on May 24, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Houston Gamblers YouTube Video


The Spring King gets burnt by Major Burns.

He snags his fourth interception of the season, tying the UFL single-season record.

#ufl #football #highlight

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United Football League Stories from May 24, 2026


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