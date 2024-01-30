Spring Fling Scheduled for March 16th at the Frans

Hickory, NC - The Spring Fling, presented by Lonnie Shook CPA, is set for Saturday, March 16th. The annual free season kickoff event will run from 11am to 1pm.

Fans will have the opportunity to take batting practice on the field during the event. Each person will get 5 swings to try to hit a homerun for the chance to win a pair of season tickets. Fans are asked to bring their own bats if they would like to participate. The 'Dads will also be hosting games of bingo at the Performance Food Group Café throughout the Spring Fling.

Season tickets and sweetFrog Claw Club memberships will be available for pickup at the event. Both packages will also be available for purchase throughout the afternoon.

Amusements and limited concessions will be open during the Spring Fling. Free popcorn will also be served.

The ticket office will be open throughout the event to purchase single game tickets and to redeem undated vouchers for specific games.

Lonnie Shook CPA PLLC staff will be on hand at the Spring Fling to answer any tax questions. They are committed to providing high quality professional service to every client. Their goal is your satisfaction and your success. Each member of their staff is a degreed professional and has multiple years of accounting and tax experience.

