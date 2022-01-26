Spring Baseball Showcase Begins March 5

Despite the recent cold weather, spring is almost here as baseball returns to Toyota Field in less than six weeks.

As part of the Spring Baseball Showcase the home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas will be hosting 16 high school baseball games and one college baseball game ahead of the Trash Pandas' second season, which begins in April.

All tickets are valid for every scheduled game on a given day. Tickets cost $10 plus tax per day in advance or $12 plus tax on the day of the game. Parking for all days will be $3 plus tax per car and can be purchased HERE via Clutch! Parking will only be charged once per day, guests can leave and re-enter as they please.

Toyota Field is a cashless venue, accepting most major credit cards as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay. Click HERE for more information on that policy. Additionally, a Clear Bag Policy will be in place for all games at Toyota Field. Specific information regarding acceptable bags can be found HERE. No outside food or drink is allowed inside Toyota Field.

Saturday, March 5 - Grissom High School Baseball Tournament

Gates Open: Toyota Field gates will open at 8 a.m. with four high school games are scheduled throughout the day.

10 a.m. - Scottsboro vs. West Point

12:30 p.m. - Spain Park vs. Grissom

3 p.m. - Fort Payne vs. Spain Park

5:30 p.m. - Grissom vs. Fort Payne

Friday, March 11 - High School and College Baseball Doubleheader

Gates Open: Toyota Field gates will open at 2 p.m. for a doubleheader of high school and college baseball.

4 p.m. - James Clemens High School vs. Buckhorn High School

6:30 p.m. - Alabama A&M University vs. Eastern Illinois University

Wednesday, March 23 - James Clemens High School Baseball Tournament

Gates Open: Toyota Field gates will open at 11 a.m. for the first of four days of the James Clemens High School Baseball Tournament.

1 p.m. - Stanhope Elmore vs. Opelika

4 p.m. - Opelika vs. Hamilton

7 p.m. - Hamilton vs. James Clemens

Friday, March 25 - James Clemens High School Baseball Tournament

Gates Open: Toyota Field gates will open at 2 p.m. for a high school baseball doubleheader.

4 p.m. - Collierville vs. Creekwood

7 p.m. - James Clemens vs. Creekwood

Saturday, March 26 - James Clemons High School Baseball Tournament

Gates Open: Toyota Field gates will open at 8 a.m. for three high school baseball games.

- 10 a.m. - Creekwood vs. Russellville

- 1 p.m. - Auburn vs. Russellville

- 4 p.m. - Collierville vs. Auburn

Tuesday, March 29 - James Clemens High School Baseball Tournament

Gates Open: Toyota Field gates will open at 11 a.m. for the final day of the James Clemens High School Baseball Tournament.

1 p.m. - Scottsboro vs. Lauderdale County

4 p.m. - Lauderdale County vs. New Hope

7 p.m. - Cherokee vs. James Clemens

Tuesday, March 31 - Bob Jones High School Baseball

Gates Open: Toyota Field gates will open at 4 p.m. for a Bob Jones High School Baseball Game.

6 p.m. - Bob Jones vs. Franklin County

