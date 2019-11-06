Spots Still Open for Otters, Slammers Tryout

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Evansville Otters and Joliet Slammers will conduct a Frontier League tryout Friday November 15 at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The tryouts will be held at the Arizona Diamondbacks fields at the location.

This workout serves as an open tryout for players who are seeking an opportunity to sign a professional contract for the 2020 season. Only the first 100 players to sign up will be accepted.

Register at http://www.ondeckbaseballlafayette.com/index.html.

The event gives each player a chance to showcase their talent in front of Frontier League managers and coaches. The Joliet Slammers and Evansville Otters will be represented at the tryout.

"Joliet and Evansville both put great emphasis on these tryout camps," Otters manager Andy McCauley said.

Registration fee for each player is $80 and players can register online at ondeckbaseballlafayette.com.

Tryouts start at 9 a.m. Position players can check in from 8:30 a.m. through 9 a.m. and pitchers can check in from 11:30 a.m. to noon (all times local).

"These tryout camps have been very successful in previous years," McCauley said.

The Frontier League is a professional, independent baseball organization located in the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. The league formed in 1993 and is the oldest active independent league.

To be eligible to play in the Frontier League, you must be at least 18 years old to play and must have been born on or after October 1, 1993 to be eligible.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call 812-435-8686.

