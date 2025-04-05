Sporting Kansas City vs. St. Louis CITY SC: Full Match Highlights
April 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Sporting Kansas City YouTube Video
Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS
The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/
Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls
Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #sportingkansascity #stlouiscity
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 5, 2025
- Revolution Blanked by FC Cincinnati - New England Revolution
- CF Montréal Fall, 2-1, to Columbus Crew - Club de Foot Montreal
- Chicago Fire FC Drops 2-1 Road Match at New York Red Bulls - Chicago Fire FC
- FC Cincinnati Edges New England Revolution, 1-0 - FC Cincinnati
- Atlanta United Draws 1-1 vs. FC Dallas - Atlanta United FC
- Philadelphia Union Draws Orlando City SC, 0-0 - Philadelphia Union
- Philadelphia Union 0, Orlando City SC 0 - Philadelphia Union
- Timbers Earn 0-0 Draw Against Austin Fc At Q2 Stadium - Portland Timbers
- Austin FC Keeps Fourth Shutout of the Season in Home Draw with Portland - Austin FC
- FC Dallas Battle Atlanta United FC to a 1-1 Draw - FC Dallas
- LA Galaxy Fall 2-0 to Real Salt Lake at America First Field on Saturday Afternoon - LA Galaxy
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Goalkeeper Pedro Cruz to Short-Term Loan - Houston Dynamo FC
- Wilfried Zaha ignites comeback as Idan Toklomati scores his first MLS goal - Charlotte FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-1 at Charlotte FC - Nashville SC
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Comeback Win to Extend Streak - Charlotte FC
- Minnesota United FC at New York City FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Availability Report: Four Missing vs. Minnesota - New York City FC
- Colorado Rapids Call up Nicolas Hansen on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Colorado Rapids
- Sounders FC Travels to San Diego FC Saturday Night - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.