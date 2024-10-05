Sporting Kansas City vs. LAFC: Full Match Highlights: October 5, 2024
October 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Sporting Kansas City YouTube Video
Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS
The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/
Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls
Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #sportingkansascity #lafc
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 5, 2024
- Columbus Crew Edges Philadelphia Union, 3-2 - Columbus Crew SC
- Sporting Falls to LAFC in Home Finale - Sporting Kansas City
- CF Montreal Falls, 2-0, to Charlotte FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall 3-0 to St. Louis CITY SC on the Road - Houston Dynamo FC
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Claims Spot in Round 1 of 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Falls to Orlando City SC - FC Cincinnati
- Minnesota United Records Fourth Consecutive Clean Sheet in 1-0 Win Against Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Minnesota United FC
- Columbus Crew Edge Philadelphia Union, 3-2 - Philadelphia Union
- One More Home Match Before The Playoffs Begin - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- FC Cincinnati Drop Final Regular Season Home Match 3-2 - FC Cincinnati
- Toronto FC (0) - Inter Miami CF (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- New England Revolution Announce 2024 Team Award Winners - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF Defeats Toronto FC 0-1 in Final Road Fixture of Regular Season - Inter Miami CF
- Sounders FC Travels to the Colorado Rapids on Saturday for Final Regular-Season Road Match - Seattle Sounders FC
- Sebastian Giovinco Joins Toronto FC Front Office, Becomes a Club Ambassador - Toronto FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.