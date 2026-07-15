Sporting JAX vs. Pittsburgh on CBSSN ! Tonight at 7:30
Published on July 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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CBS Sports Golazo Network and ESPN+ will continue to provide full-season coverage of the USL Championship and League One season throughout the year with action available to stream for free through CBS Sports Golazo Network.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 15, 2026
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